Fort Wayne Parks celebrates 2019 that saw 70 projects finished

The following is a release from the City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (CITY OF FORT WAYNE) — Mayor Tom Henry and Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel provided an update on the department’s 2019 capital improvement projects and programs inside the new Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park. Over 70 projects were completed in 2019 and the City of Fort Wayne invested approximately $3 million in Parks and Recreation Department improvements in 2019.

“Fort Wayne wouldn’t be what it is today without our parks,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be encouraged by the popularity and success of the Parks and Recreation Department. We’re impacting lives in a positive manner and have become nationally-recognized for providing excellent services and unique opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The following completed 2019 Capital Improvement Projects were shared:

Salomon Farm Park Homestead Restoration

Botanical Conservatory Connector

Freimann Pool Liner Replacement

Franke Park Master Plan Finalized

Weisser Youth Center Roof Improvement

Community Center Multi-Purpose Floor

McMillen/Northside Pool Shade Structures

Guldlin Park Dock/Ramp Improvements

Foster Park Golf Course Cart Paths

Franke Park Spy Run Creek

Johnny Appleseed Restrooms

2020 promises to be very exciting with many projects scheduled to begin soon:

Foster Pavilion #3 Improvements

Botanical Conservatory Sculpture

Kettler Pavilion Improvements

Memorial Park Olen Pond Memorial Restoration

Northside & McMillen Pool Improvements

Memorial Park Trail System

Salomon Farm Master Plan Implementation

Foster Golf Pro Shop Improvements

Various Playground Improvements

“I want to recognize our Parks and Recreation team for their continued dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Fort Wayne,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, “and on behalf of our department, I also want to thank Mayor Henry, Fort Wayne City Council, the Board of Park Commissioners and our many private donors for another successful year.”

The City will continue to invest in the Parks & Recreation Department, with $3 million of public funding slated for 2020.

Visit www.fortwayneparks.org/invest for more information about 2019 projects.