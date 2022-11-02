An image of the Foster Park Golf Course sign in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 4/13/22. (Rex Smith)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After two public meetings and an online survey, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) says it is ready to unveil its Master Plan for the Foster Park Golf Course.

FWPR announced a public meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, to present the final drawings for the golf course.

The meeting will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Foster Park Golf Course Clubhouse.

Golfers and residents who live near or around Foster Park Golf Course provided input in the online survey and the two prior public meetings.

Foster Park Golf Course opened in 1928 as Fort Wayne’s first public golf course. It was originally a nine-hole course before expanding to an 18-hole course in the 1930s.