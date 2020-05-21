Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to open more facilities Friday

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will be opening several recreation facilities as part of Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan. On May 22, the following facilities will be open for use by the public:
- Park Playgrounds
- Spraygrounds (splashpads)
- Johnny Appleseed Campground
- Lawton Skate Park
- Hurshtown Reservoir
- All athletic courts (tennis, basketball, futsal, pickleball courts)
- Athletic fields open for practice
- All Park Restrooms
The nine area Spraygrounds will open on Friday, May 22 at 9am. Spraygrounds are located at the following parks:
- Promenade Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Franklin School Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Buckner Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- McCormick Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Memorial Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Robert E. Meyers Park – Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
- Shoaff Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
- Waynedale Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Families visiting the parks are asked to maintain proper social distancing to keep the Spraygrounds safe for all who are using them.