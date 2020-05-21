Live Now
Daily 11:30 AM Coronavirus Outbreak Update

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to open more facilities Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will be opening several recreation facilities as part of Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan. On May 22, the following facilities will be open for use by the public:

  • Park Playgrounds
  • Spraygrounds (splashpads)
  • Johnny Appleseed Campground
  • Lawton Skate Park
  • Hurshtown Reservoir
  • All athletic courts (tennis, basketball, futsal, pickleball courts)
  • Athletic fields open for practice
  • All Park Restrooms

The nine area Spraygrounds will open on Friday, May 22 at 9am. Spraygrounds are located at the following parks:

  • Promenade Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Franklin School Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Buckner Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • McCormick Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Memorial Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Robert E. Meyers Park – Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
  • Shoaff Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
  • Waynedale Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Families visiting the parks are asked to maintain proper social distancing to keep the Spraygrounds safe for all who are using them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss