Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to open more facilities Friday

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will be opening several recreation facilities as part of Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan. On May 22, the following facilities will be open for use by the public:

Park Playgrounds

Spraygrounds (splashpads)

Johnny Appleseed Campground

Lawton Skate Park

Hurshtown Reservoir

All athletic courts (tennis, basketball, futsal, pickleball courts)

Athletic fields open for practice

All Park Restrooms

The nine area Spraygrounds will open on Friday, May 22 at 9am. Spraygrounds are located at the following parks:

Promenade Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Franklin School Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park – Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park – Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park – Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Families visiting the parks are asked to maintain proper social distancing to keep the Spraygrounds safe for all who are using them.