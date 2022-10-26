FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) hosted a public meeting Wednesday to gather input for a “Master Plan” FWPR is currently making.

Those in attendance were allowed to provide opinions on how to allocate parks funding and recreational programming over a five-year period beginning in 2023.

The Master Plan is still in the process of being made and will be used to guide future development and programming for FWPR.

“We know that park planning can help to ensure that our recreational spaces meet the needs of our community,” said FWPR Deputy Director of Planning and Development Alec Johnson. “An important component of that planning is hearing from park users about what is important to them.”

The meeting happened from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at a community center on W. Main Street.