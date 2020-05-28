Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation expects less summer jobs available

A sign is posted next to the playground at Promenade Park telling visitors the playground is closed due to COVID-19.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is one of the many entities impacted by COVID-19, that includes summer jobs. The department isn’t opening pools this summer, and playgrounds remain closed.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says typically his department hires about 350 seasonal employees for the summer. This year, that will be cut by about a third.

The employees are hired for the city’s pools, playgrounds, golf courses, youth programs, summer programs, athletics and more. Those employees often host programs and classes.

Staff range in ages, but McDaniel says they’re often high school aged or college aged.

McDaniel says about 100 to 150 jobs will be affected by the changes his department has to make. With those changes, the department is adjustment programming.

“We’ve also implemented new programs, trying to come up with new guidelines: smaller groups. So we have introduced some new programming that would have taken some of the staff that would have either been at our aquatics facility or camps, and put them in this new programming. So overall, we’re probably going to be down 150 positions,” says McDaniel.

You can see a full list of available programs by clicking here.

McDaniel says some of the jobs for the summer are still open. The jobs are posted through the city’s website. You can see open positions by clicking here.