Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to get trees planted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just in time for spring, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is inviting citizens to participate in the Citizen Match Tree Planting Program.

The Forestry Team is responsible for maintaining the city’s urban canopy, which is made up of nearly 50,000 street trees located along 1,300 miles of roadway and 20,000 trees found within the city’s 87 parks.

With a $50 contribution, you can have a tree planted within the right-of-way in front of your house.

“Street trees can add interest, beauty, and value to a city’s forestry landscape,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Forestry Operations Derek Veit. “There’s nothing quite like driving down any city’s oldest thoroughfare lined with large, historic street trees. If selected carefully, street trees will bring urban beauty for decades and maybe centuries to come.”

Any tree that has been planted in the public right-of-way is a street tree, the department said.

For more information about Fort Wayne Street Trees and the Citizen Match program, click here.