Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives 31st Tree City USA Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department with its 31st consecutive Tree City USA designation. The program recognizes communities that are taking steps toward effective management of their public trees.

On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry presented a mayoral proclamation recognizing Fort Wayne’s continued commitment to preserving a healthy tree canopy in the city.

The city also received the Growth Award for the 16th consecutive year. This award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as an increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.

“We are always excited to recognize the value and importance of Arbor Day to our department and to our city. Trees provide tremendous benefit to a thriving, growing community, and we take great care of our city’s trees not just today, but all year long,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve McDaniel.

In addition to maintaining over 65,000 trees throughout the city, the department has also worked to add trees annually. As part of that effort to maintain and add new trees each year, the Parks and Recreation said forestry staff will be distributing hundreds of tree seedlings on Arbor Day.

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, visit the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.