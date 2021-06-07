Fort Wayne Parks and Rec kicks off 42nd annual Senior Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is excited to get older adults active with the return of the annual Senior Games.

On Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel kicked off the 42nd annual event alongside dozens of competitors. The summer event is meant to encourage older adults to adopt a healthy lifestyle by staying active. Over the next month, adults over 50 will compete in events like shuffleboard, table tennis and softball.

McDaniel is excited to not only bring back the summer games, but also provide a way for people to interact with others again.

“Getting back into society and interacting with people again is going to help our mental health, keep people active and for us,” McDaniel said. “That’s part of what we do here at the Community Center and Parks and Recreation. So the Senior Games is really tying in all of that together.”

Registration for Senior Games events are still open two days prior to the events. Each event costs $2, and those who are interested in participating can register on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.