FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families who need clothes to keep warm throughout the winter months can come to a holiday giveaway Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Ayers Community Outreach and Pie’s Clothing Closet have collected clothes, shoes, coats and more for men, women, kids and babies to have for free.

Head to the Family Life Center on Reed Street from noon to 5 p.m. for the giveaway.

Another clothing giveaway is set for Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Urban League on South Hanna Street.