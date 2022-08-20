FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia.

The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one.

Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help alleviate that need.

During the outreach project, volunteers learned how to clean, maintain, and repair wheelchairs.

“Some of the wheelchairs we receive just need a little tender loving care before we distribute them to people who need mobility in Ethiopia,” organizers said.

