Fort Wayne Outfitters celebrates the opening of Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is investing in its rivers like never before, as evident by the grand opening of Promenade Park. City leaders say the recent development is just the beginning.

Fort Wayne Outfitters is beyond excited about these developments.

The business located right next to the Wells Street bridge, essentially connected to the park, offers everything from bikes to kayaks, rentals to service.

While the park was being worked on, it posed some challenges for FW Outfitters. Instead of having direct access to the St. Mary’s River, those renting kayaks and canoes needed to walk a ways to where they’re located.

That changed with the opening of Promenade Park. It also brought upgrades to how people get in and out of the water. A fully accessible launch was added.

FW Outfitters’ mission is to help in keeping Fort Wayne unique by supporting active lifestyles, encouraging riverfront activities, and engaging in environmentally conscious business practices. Maintaining a constant focus on quality products, genuine service, and a distinctly specialized experience.

You find FW Outfitters at 1004 Cass Street, or by clicking here.