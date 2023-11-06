FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women (NEIN NOW) will be covering the cost of a ride to the polls on Election Day. The rides will be given through UBER.

The rides will be available from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. when the polls are open. Rides will only be available in the Greater Fort Wayne area, to and from a rider’s polling location.

You must download the UBER app and use a voucher code. You can click here for the link. The voucher code is: rjX4GQAUHO1. You can manually enter the voucher code into the UBER app, without going to the link.

Each ride has a maximum value of $35 in each direction. You can only use it twice with the purpose of receiving transportation to the polls.