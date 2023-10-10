FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To help the community prepare for the colder months, a Fort Wayne organization brought a U-Haul truck full of donated winter clothes to a pantry Tuesday near downtown.

The community can get winter clothes for free at Miss Virginia’s Mission House on Hanna Street Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway coincides with Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, which is open at the same time, according to the website.

The donations were organized in partnership with Pie’s Clothing Closet and Ayers Community Outreach.