Fort Wayne opening cooling centers as oppressive heat moves in

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne:

The City of Fort Wayne today announced the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted to impact our area.

The cooling station will be available from noon-6 p.m. beginning Thursday and running through Sunday. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Rescue Mission serves as the primary cooling station location in Fort Wayne. The Rescue Mission opens as a cooling station for men, women and families when temperatures reach 80 degrees. Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m.