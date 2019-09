FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The people of Fort Wayne grabbed their passports and made a trip downtown to take part in the annual Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown event.

Sixteen attractions in the center of the city opened their doors so people could experience what they have to offer for free. From Science Central and the Botanical Conservatory to Promenade Park, there were plenty of downtown attractions for people to check out. It was an especially neat opportunity for those who don't often get the chance to explore the city.