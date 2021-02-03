Fort Wayne nonprofit to split DACA application cost with 20 families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne nonprofit will split the application fee for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) with 20 families.

DACA allows children born in another country to apply for a driver’s license, the chance to work or attend college in the United States. The application fee is $495, an amount that is a challenge for families living from paycheck to paycheck.

Latinos Count, a Fort Wayne based nonprofit, announced it will split that cost of $495 with students and families. Interested families must participate in one of two virtual workshops scheduled for Feb. 10 and Feb. 13. Contact Steve Corona at scorona428@gmail.com for more information.

Donor contributions and a grant of $4,950 from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to Latinos Count will pay for half of the $495 filing fee charged by the US Department of Homeland Security.

“We believe Latino youth and their families don’t want a handout and appreciate the shared cost for this benefit,” said Steve Corona, Executive Director, Latinos Count. “I also know our donors like the 50/50 cost sharing approach to this DACA scholarship program.”

The DACA program was created in 2012 through an Executive Order of President Obama. The status provides two years of immunity from deportation, provides a temporary social security number, the ability to complete an I-9 employment verification form and the ability to obtain a driver’s license. Applicants must not have felonies or serious misdemeanors on their police record.