FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit is asking for donations to continue serving the community.
The Lighthouse is a faith-based organization that provides community outreach and addiction recovery services. Starting Monday, the nonprofit is asking for your help to “Stuff-a-Bug” with household and hygiene supplies.
Items to donate include:
- Personal hygiene items
- Keurig pods and tea supplies
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- 13 and 55 gallon trash bags
- Cleaning supplies
- Laundry pods and dryer sheets
- Dishwashing soap
- Hand soap
- Paper plates, bowls, and cups
- Plastic silverware
Donations can be taken to Vorderman’s Showroom at 5811 Cross Creek Blvd, or Lighthouse Family Thrift Store at 4718 Parnell Ave. Monetary donations are also accepted online.*
The event is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 28.
*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.