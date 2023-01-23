FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit is asking for donations to continue serving the community.

The Lighthouse is a faith-based organization that provides community outreach and addiction recovery services. Starting Monday, the nonprofit is asking for your help to “Stuff-a-Bug” with household and hygiene supplies.

Items to donate include:

  • Personal hygiene items
  • Keurig pods and tea supplies
  • Toilet paper and paper towels
  • 13 and 55 gallon trash bags
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Laundry pods and dryer sheets
  • Dishwashing soap
  • Hand soap
  • Paper plates, bowls, and cups
  • Plastic silverware

Donations can be taken to Vorderman’s Showroom at 5811 Cross Creek Blvd, or Lighthouse Family Thrift Store at 4718 Parnell Ave. Monetary donations are also accepted online.*

The event is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 28.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.