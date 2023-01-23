FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit is asking for donations to continue serving the community.

The Lighthouse is a faith-based organization that provides community outreach and addiction recovery services. Starting Monday, the nonprofit is asking for your help to “Stuff-a-Bug” with household and hygiene supplies.

Items to donate include:

Personal hygiene items

Keurig pods and tea supplies

Toilet paper and paper towels

13 and 55 gallon trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Laundry pods and dryer sheets

Dishwashing soap

Hand soap

Paper plates, bowls, and cups

Plastic silverware

Donations can be taken to Vorderman’s Showroom at 5811 Cross Creek Blvd, or Lighthouse Family Thrift Store at 4718 Parnell Ave. Monetary donations are also accepted online.*

The event is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 28.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.