FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local non-profit is helping to send Latino students to college.

Latinos Count held a scholarship breakfast at the Grand Wayne Convention Center Thursday morning.

Proceeds from the event help provide scholarships to Latino youth who are in or plan to attend a college or university.

The group also recognized their Amigas of the Year: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Alive Jordan-Miles and Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Doctor Wendy Robinson.