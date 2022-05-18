FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers.

KPC reported the deal on Wednesday.

According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The (Auburn) Star, and The (Angola) Herald Republican — along with the (Columbia City) Post & Mail, the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, and “several weekly newspapers, websites, social media platforms, niche magazines, phone books and other publications.”

The publications will become part of Fort Wayne Newspapers, controlled by West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.

Ogden’s regional publisher Michael Christian said KPC’s editors and reporters will continue to work in their communities, KPC’s report said.

“With Fort Wayne Newspapers at the helm, Northeast Indiana can count on a continuation of the long tradition of journalism-based public service in the years to come,” said Richard Stolz, KPC Media’s president, in KPC’s report.

KPC has been family-owned since it was founded in 1911.

Fort Wayne Newspapers is a partnership between The News Publishing Co., owned by Ogden, and the Journal Gazette Co. Fort Wayne Newspapers publishes Fort Wayne Magazine and serves as the business agent for the Journal Gazette.