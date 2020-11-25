Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop canceled due to pandemic restrictions

The Fort Wayne Ball Drop organizers confirmed to WANE 15 Wednesday that the annual Ball Drop celebration on New Year’s Eve is canceled this year.

In a statement, they said, “the safety and best interest of the community is most important to the team. To act in accordance to the local mandates, we are unable to go forward with the event.”

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and our primary concern is for the health and safety of our community. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, but we know that this year has been surrounded by change, ” Nate Uptgraft, one of the Ball Drop organizers, told WANE 15.

The Ball Drop events included inside and outside concerts at Parkview Field and an apple-shaped ball dropping at midnight to ring in the new year. It has also always raised money and collected food for the Associated Churches Food Bank. While the events are canceled leading into 2021, organizers hope people will still support its charitable mission.

“This year, more people are turning to organizations like the Associated Churches Food Bank to help during this unprecedented time, and we, as a community must lend a hand in whatever way we can,” the organizers’ statement read.

Here’s how they suggest people help the food bank:

Contribute to any of the affiliated food pantires here.

Drop off a donation at Associated Churches at 602 E. Wayne St. Checks can also be mailed there

Make a donation through Neighborhood Food Network

Text 2020food to 44-321 to make a monetary donation

“We look forward to returning New Year’s Eve of 2021 in the hopes that we may gather again to celebrate and ring in a new and prosperous year. From our team, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season,” Uptgraft said.