FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — IU Health has announced a partnership with Fort Wayne Neurological Center (FWNC) that IU Health officials say will “significantly increase” its specialty presence in Fort Wayne.

FWNC specializes in a particular area of neurology that focuses on the study and treatment of multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and dementia, according to IU Health.

“We are excited to join IU Health and leverage the strengths of the state’s largest health care system system and partnership with the IU School of Medicine to provide an unmatched level of care for the Fort Wayne community,” said James Stevens, a doctor at FWNC.

IU Health Northeast Region President Brian Bauer said both companies share similar values and visions, and he is looking forward to the partnership.

“It’s been clear from day one that this team values a healthy team culture,” Bauer said. “That’s something we both prioritize, and when patients walk through our doors, they feel that genuine care and concern.”

FWNC currently has two locations in Fort Wayne on W. Jefferson Boulevard and Dupont Road.