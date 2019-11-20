Fort Wayne native’s fitness to serve as Navy SEAL expected to be reviewed

(CNN/AP) CNN is reporting that officials with the United States Navy are expected to notify Fort Wayne native Eddie Gallagher that a review of his fitness to serve as a SEAL is being launched.

In July Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017. In October, the Navy denied a request for clemency for Gallagher and upheld a military jury’s sentence for posing with a dead Islamic State captive in Iraq that reduced his rank by one step.

Then last week President Trump ignored the advice of top Pentagon officials and restored Gallagher’s rank.

CNN reports that an official directly familiar with the matter has indicated the fitness review could lead to Gallagher’s expulsion from the SEALS.