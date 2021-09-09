Fort Wayne native to install mural at PNC Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District are excited to announce another mural installation at the recently created PNC Plaza on Main Street.

The mural is located on the western edge of the PNC Bank building parking lot on Main Street and was created by Fort Wayne native Lyndy Bazile, Art This Way said.

Bazile, the artist behind AfroPlump, is of Haitian descent and prides herself on incorporating her ancestry into her artwork. She describes her passion as a mechanism to better connect to her roots and demonstrate her support for traditionally marginalized cultural communities.

“Art This Way proves the value of public art in our community, as Downtown Fort Wayne continues to become a public art attraction, both locally and regionally,” said Michael Galbraith, Downtown Improvement District President. “These murals connect those living near and far, all while investing in our cultural heritage, enriching the quality of life and our community pride.”

Bazile is scheduled to complete the mural installation by late next week in time for the 2021 Art Crawl which takes place on Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A number of the Art This Way plywood paint-outs will be available for purchase at the Art Crawl, with proceeds to go toward specific not-for-profit organizations and Alyssum Montessori School Scholarships, Art This Way said. The plywood paint-outs surfaced in response to the 2020 killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement to spread messages of love, hope and justice. Photos of the plywoods can be viewed online at ArtThisWayFW.com.