Fort Wayne native to compete on Jeopardy

Contestant Nicole Cocklin with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne native is going to compete on the famous quiz show, Jeopardy.

Nicole Cocklin is a travel agent at Travel Leaders Fort Wayne. Her episode will air this week. You can watch it on WANE 15 Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.