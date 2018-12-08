Local News

Fort Wayne native to compete on Jeopardy

Posted: Dec 08, 2018 01:29 PM EST

Updated: Dec 08, 2018 01:33 PM EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne native is going to compete on the famous quiz show, Jeopardy.

Nicole Cocklin is a travel agent at Travel Leaders Fort Wayne. Her episode will air this week. You can watch it on WANE 15 Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

