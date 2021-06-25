Fort Wayne native Emily Dwire returns as new WANE 15 weekday morning anchor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is pleased to announce that Fort Wayne native Emily Dwire will be returning to northeast Indiana as the new weekday morning anchor on WANE 15’s First News. Emily replaces Alyssa Ivanson, who was recently promoted to evening anchor of WANE 15’s First at Five, News at 6, and Nightcast at 11.

Emily Dwire returns home after working as live desk anchor and reporter for WOWT in Omaha, Nebraska. From the studio, she reported on and updated national and international breaking news stories throughout the morning newscasts. In the field, she covered an array of breaking news scenes, the George Floyd protests, and the countless impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on families and the community.

Emily Dwire

She’s spent most of her career working in Fort Wayne at the ABC affiliate, anchoring the morning show for 3 years and producing and anchoring the noon newscast. Emily has also been a full-time reporter, producer, and editor.

Emily was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from Snider High School and Ball State University.

WANE 15 News Director Jenna Huff says “To have someone who is from the community we serve every day come and join the team is a huge asset. Emily’s personality is perfect for First News. She’s bright and positive and knows what matters to our viewers. She has experience balancing digital with broadcast which will help springboard our coverage forward. We expect big things from her while she’s here. We’re excited to welcome her back home and to the WANE 15 family.”

WANE 15 Vice President and General Manager Tom Antisdel adds “Emily will be a fantastic addition to WANE 15. She’s a talented journalist and knows northeast Indiana well. She will be able to engage the audience as she tells stories and brings great leadership to the newsroom. Emily will continue to push us forward as the local news leader in Fort Wayne.”

A foodie at heart, she misses local favorites Cindy’s Diner and Coney Island, and is looking forward to trying all the new restaurants in Fort Wayne. Outside of work, Emily enjoys traveling the country and the world. She’s always ready to try new foods, go to concerts and sporting events, and spend time with her husband, family, and dog.