(CBS/AP) Fort Wayne native and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher is striking back at his fellow SEALS. David Martin of CBS News reports that Gallagher has posted a video online where he calls out by name the men who accused him of war crimes.

Last year, Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was demoted to chief and has since retired.