Fort Wayne native caught in California earthquakes

Nick Stein was born and raised in Northeast Indiana. He now lives in Pasadena, California and got caught in this week’s two earthquakes in Southern California.

He works at a hospital there and on Friday during his workday, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit with an epicenter 150 miles north of Stein’s hospital, but he still felt it.

“The building was shaking,” Stein said. “The lights were shaking. Things were kind of rattling a little bit. We didn’t have anything fall off the shelves. That would have been up in Ridgecrest, but it was definitely intense and it was stronger than the one the day before which has definitely got people around here thinking, you know?”

Stein’s wife and dog were at their apartment during the earthquake. They both felt it as well. All three of them are safe and uninjured as they were miles away from the worst damage, but the experience has left an impact on Stein.

“It was a lot scarier and more disconcerting than I thought, but it wasn’t like in the movies because obviously that’s not that big of an earthquake here, but it was definitely a scary experience,” Stein said. “Again, the whole building shaking…the feeling of security is the building so when the building is shaking, you’re just kind of like ‘I don’t know where to go or what to do.’ It’s been very interesting for sure. Like I said, everyone’s just a little bit worried.”