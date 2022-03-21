FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Broadway’s Tony Award winning musical Hairspray is coming to the Embassy Theatre and features a Fort Wayne native.

The show has been in California, New York and Florida and will make its way to the Embassy Theatre Wednesday. Hairspray is a show based in the 60s about a teen in Baltimore looking to dance her way on to the TV’s most popular show.

Performer Billy Dawson got his passion for theatre where he is from, Fort Wayne.

“When I think back to inspirations for my theatrical career, I think back to Fort Wayne. I think back to my colleagues here that inspired me. Some of the most talented people I’ve ever met in my life are here in the city or come from Fort Wayne there’s so much passion for the theatrical arts but not just the theatrical but the arts in general here in town,” Dawson says.

Dawson is anticipating performing in Fort Wayne for his family, friends and those people who have inspired him.