FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne native and The Voice Season 13 finalist, Addison Agen, will open for an act at the Three Rivers Festival.

The festival revealed in a release that sister trio Joseph will be the July 7 act. Joseph is currently on tour for their latest album “The Sun.” The Oregon-based indie-pop trio currently has four albums that have made the charts throughout their career.

Agen was first runner-up on Season 13 of The Voice and is a Concordia Lutheran alum. She has produced music since her time on The Voice, such as her 2021 album “When the Morning Comes.”

Tickets go on sale June 23, online at the Three Rivers Festival website. Doors open at 6 p.m., with performances at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.