FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne native who survived two plane crashes and is now a motivational speaker shared his story with high school students Thursday.

Students at Bishop Luers High School gathered in the gym at 9:30 a.m. to hear Austin Hatch, a former basketball standout and University of Michigan graduate, speak on the concept of grit and thriving in the midst of adversity.

Hatch’s mom and two siblings tragically died in a fiery plane crash in 2003; in 2011, his dad and stepmom died in a second tragic plane crash.

Hatch survived both crashes.

He played basketball at Canterbury High School before he moved to California ahead of his senior year, later going on to play with the University of Michigan. In March of this year, Canterbury presented Hatch with an honorary diploma.