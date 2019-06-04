Fort Wayne names I&M Building as location for 4th of July fireworks

by: Drew Bogs

Residents will fill up downtown Fort Wayne once again to view the annual July 4th fireworks atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps, Parkview Health and the City of Fort Wayne will serve as financial sponsors for the fireworks display. The TinCaps will be playing a baseball game that night beginning at 6:05 p.m. Those with tickets to the game will be able to watch the fireworks from their seats at the ballpark. 

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. If the game isn’t finished by 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin immediately following the conclusion of the game.

