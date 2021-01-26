Fort Wayne named one of the nation’s best cities for work-life balance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has been named one of the best cities for work-life balance in 2021.

Smart Asset’s data shows that roughly 72% of Americans say work-life balance is important when choosing a job.

In some parts of the county the work week is shorter, living costs are lower and there are more restaurants to choose from. The company also looked at arts, entertainment and transportation times.

The city takes the 17th slot in the nation.

Photo courtesy of Smart Asset

The full report, including methodology and key findings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/cities-with-the-best-work-life-balance-2021.