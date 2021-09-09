Fort Wayne named best city to buy a 2nd home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Is Fort Wayne a vacation destination? Perhaps.

A recent study by home insurance provider Hippo found that Fort Wayne is the best city to buy a vacation or second home. The city beat out destinations like Glendale, Arizona (No. 4), North Las Vegas, Nevada (No. 7), and Tucson, Arizona (No. 10).

Fort Wayne scored high due to its low cost of living (the 5th lowest of 100 cities studied), the affordability of homes (average home cost of $174,000), and the fast growth of property value in the area, according to Hippo.

Hippo called Fort Wayne “a big city with a small-town feel.”

“This charm is a prominent part of what keeps people around — that, and a lower cost of living than the national average. If you’re looking for a noteworthy place to visit and enjoy the snow or escape the brutal summer heat seen in most other portions of the country, Fort Wayne is your best bet.”

The view Hippo’s study, click here.

Earlier this summer, Fort Wayne was named a top emerging housing market in an index posted by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, using housing market, economic vitality, and quality of life metrics as criteria. Out of the 20 cities listed, Fort Wayne ranked number three, trailing Billings, Montana and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.