Fort Wayne named a top emerging housing market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has been named a top emerging housing market in an index posted by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

The post says the index identifies “markets that we believe will be good areas in which to purchase a home for homeowners and investors alike.” It uses a slate of housing market, economic vitality, and quality of life metrics as criteria.

Out of the 20 cities listed, Fort Wayne ranks number three, trailing Billings, Montana and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The other cities on the index rounding out the top 10 include Rapid City, South Dakota, Raleigh, North Carolina, Portland, Maine, Waco, Texas, Johnson City, Tennessee, Bangor, Maine and Huntsville, Alabama.

Areas with higher effective real estate taxes were ranked lower while areas with lower effective real estate taxes are ranked higher, according to the post.

