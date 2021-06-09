Fort Wayne named 2021 All-America City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne has been named a 2021 All-America City.

Wednesday morning, the city compete for the distinction of being named an All-America City before the National Civic League’s judging committee.

The city’s application highlighted three-community building project such as the riverfront, Fort Wayne United, and the FWCS Engagement Center.

The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges, the city said. The finalist communities, represented 15 states, range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million.

Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.