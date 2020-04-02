Fort Wayne musician uses social media fundraiser to benefit local freelance musicians in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freelance musicians rely on performance opportunities for a steady income, but the recent stay at home order has put many of these musicians in a bind.

Alicia Pyle is the owner of PyleStyle Events, a small business that helps local freelance musicians find work. She says that the COVID-19 pandemic is having serious impacts for musicians, some of whom she is friends with.

“They are not my employees, they are just friends of mine that I private contract as events come up and people are looking for wonderful live music solutions. So it’s hard for me to watch people go through what they are going through now. It wasn’t expected, no one was prepared for this,” said Pyle.

Earlier this month, Pyle celebrated a birthday and it was at that time that Facebook prompted her with the option to setup a birthday fundraiser. With quick thinking, she used that platform to create the “Fort Wayne Freelance Musician Fundraiser S.O.S” for people to donate to. The purpose was to help those local freelance musicians in need.

Volunteer musicians from around the area submit performance recordings to the fundraiser page. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the fundraiser in return for the musical performances.

As of the afternoon of April 2nd, the fundraiser had raised over $5,000 for local freelance musicians. One hundred percent of the donations are going to the musicians. Alicia Pyle says that even if you can’t donate, enjoying music together online is a way that everyone can get through these tough times.

“Put your insecurities aside and get your music out there and share with people. Even if it’s not monetary help that you’re looking for right now, people need to come together and enjoy music and have some bright points in their day,” said Pyle.

The “Fort Wayne Freelance Musician Fundraiser S.O.S” can be accessed on Facebook via Pyle’s website here.

