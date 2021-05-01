Fort Wayne music groups host ‘May Day Rally to Restore Music’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Musicians Association, AFM Local 58 celebrated “May Day Rally to Restore Music” at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Allen Country Courthouse Green.
Live music and musicians took a serious hit this past year due to the pandemic. The groups regularly performed in schools, churches, nursing homes, parks, and concert halls struggle with minimal events.
The celebration included a key note speaked, Ray Hair International President of the American Federation of Musicians.