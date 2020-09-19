Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new exhibit at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art explores topics of beauty and self-expression of African Americans through photography. Posing Beauty in African American Culture opened on August 22.

According to the museum, Posing Beauty in African American Culture explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts through a diverse range of media including photography, film, video, fashion, advertising, and other forms of popular culture such as music and the Internet. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture.

Posing Beauty in African American culture is on display now through October 18.

Click here to learn about times the museum is open and admission prices.