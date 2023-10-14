FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Artist’s Club Annual Members Exhibition is back with 64 Indiana artists being featured in this year’s show at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

The club established in 1917 has been bringing Indiana artists together for this annual exhibition for years.

Over 50 diverse pieces will be featured this year with everything from “classic” art such as oil paintings to pottery to fiber artwork and photography.

The club is always accepting new artists as members, the main criteria is you either have to be born in Indiana or live in Indiana for two years. If you are interested in becoming a member head to The Indiana Artist’s clubs website.

For those wanting to attend the exhibition, it is a $10 fee for guests and the exhibition is open until November 26.

For more information on the event head to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s website.