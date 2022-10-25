FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theatre is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents.

AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theatre.

Under the policy, children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 and older for any showtimes that begin at 8 p.m. or later on Friday and Saturday nights.

It’s not clear when the policy was first implemented.

AMC did not go into detail about the “disturbances and property damage.”