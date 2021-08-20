Fort Wayne motorcycle club supports brother at last cancer treatment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Handsome Boys motorcycle club continued its mission of giving back to the community on Friday, but it got extra personal.

WANE 15 first met the Handsome Boys in April, when the club gave a police escort for their brother who was receiving his first cancer treatment at Parkview Cancer Institute.

On Friday, there was another motorcycle escort, but it was far more celebratory: the last treatment for Randy Bockelman.

Bockelman said it was going to feel “nice to feel normal again.”

Breann Boswell was live at the Parkview Cancer Institute on Friday for the celebration. Take a look in the video above.