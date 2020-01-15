Fort Wayne mother diagnosed with brain tumor sees celebrity donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne family pregnant with their second child found out their mother had a large brain tumor. Months after successful surgeries, celebrities heard about their story and offered to help out.
Rachel Hardesty of Fort Wayne began losing energy and body functioning while she was 6 months pregnant with her and her husband’s second child. Tests soon revealed she had a large brain tumor, similar to tumors she had endured years earlier.
The family had an emergency C-section for their baby girl, Blair, and Rachel soon began surgery followed by radiation and chemo. The family started a GoFundMe to help with mounting medical bills as their newborn remained in the NICU, helping to spread the word around the internet.
That’s when Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard heard about the family. The celebrity couple founded a plant-based baby product line, Hello Bello, and offered a year of free baby supplies announced via Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
This week's Year of Hello Bello Bundles giveaway goes to Rachel Hardesty, who learned she had a large brain tumor at 7 months pregnant. She delivered her sweet baby girl Blair shortly after the diagnosis so she could undergo brain surgery. Now, she's going through chemo and radiation treatments while Blair is in the NICU two hours from their home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. With medical bills and travel expenses piling up, we hope a year of diapers and wipes will make life a little easier. And we hope you're all home together soon, healthy and thriving!! ♥️ @rachelhardesty7
The family’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $50,000 of their $300K goal.