Fort Wayne mother diagnosed with brain tumor sees celebrity donations

Rachel and Jeff Hardesty started a GoFundMe campaign after Rachel was diagnosed with a large brain tumor while pregnant.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne family pregnant with their second child found out their mother had a large brain tumor. Months after successful surgeries, celebrities heard about their story and offered to help out.

Rachel Hardesty of Fort Wayne began losing energy and body functioning while she was 6 months pregnant with her and her husband’s second child. Tests soon revealed she had a large brain tumor, similar to tumors she had endured years earlier.

The family had an emergency C-section for their baby girl, Blair, and Rachel soon began surgery followed by radiation and chemo. The family started a GoFundMe to help with mounting medical bills as their newborn remained in the NICU, helping to spread the word around the internet.

That’s when Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard heard about the family. The celebrity couple founded a plant-based baby product line, Hello Bello, and offered a year of free baby supplies announced via Instagram.

The family’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $50,000 of their $300K goal.