Fort Wayne minority owned business receives national food award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area minority owned business has received a national award from the Good Food Foundation.

The foundation, which aims to celebrate and empower often overlooked food businesses in American food culture, named Fort Wayne’s True Kimchi as a 2021 Pickles Winners with its Spicy Napa Kimchi and Radish Kimchi. Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine.

True Kimchi owner Samantha Yim says she decided to enter because the foundation is all about slow foods and making sure everything restaurants do is done in a responsible way.

“It’s pretty incredible, I work pretty hard to run everything so it’s been nice to feel validated,” Yim said.

You can buy True Kimchi products at the YLNI Farmers market.