INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Eight middle schoolers from Fort Wayne have won their division of the NFL’s regional flag football tournament, propelling the team on to the Pro Bowl.

The Thunderwolves, coached by Marquice Brand, competed in a one-day tournament in Indianapolis last weekend– the Colts NFL Flag Football Regionals. The middle schoolers dominated in the 12u division, winning all of their games Sunday.

The team, comprised of eight players, includes seventh and eighth graders from Blackhawk, Memorial Park, Jefferson and Garrett.

According to the website, NFL FLAG is the official flag football program of the NFL, designed for girls and boys ages 4-17 to develop their athletics skills with thousands of teams throughout all 50 states.

Teammates John Vance and Jeremiah Brand have played flag football together for seven years.

The team is now preparing for the Pro Bowl game in Orlando in February 2024.