FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local groups are teaming up Wednesday to bring “pink packages of hope” to 50 breast cancer patients in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Metals is joining local nonprofit “Breastie Boxes” for a Pack-the-Box event to send gifts and notes of encouragement to those affected by breast cancer.

“Breastie Boxes” was founded in October 2022 by Erica Hyatt- a breast cancer survivor- and Samantha Glassley, who lost her mother to the disease. The nonprofit caters to the emotional side of a breast cancer diagnosis, sending quality gifts to patients in the area.

The nonprofit’s team handpicks items for each box such as socks, blankets, natural personal care products, jewelry or hand-crafted art, each chosen to bring comfort and hope during the process of a breast cancer diagnosis or treatment, the nonprofit said.

“According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer;

that is your mother, sister, aunt, friend, and even a co-worker,” Hyatt said. “When meeting

other ‘breasties’, we all found the emotional side of the journey was often the hardest battle

fought despite chemotherapy, radiation, and various surgeries. Here at Breastie Boxes, we are

going to remind women (and men) that a strong and optimistic mental attitude is everything

during a diagnosis of this disease, while also sharing a little comfort, hope, confidence, and joy

along the way with a pretty pink package.”

The nonprofit has given out more than 150 boxes since it was founded. The organization currently supports Parkview, Dupont, and Lutheran patients with 40 boxes each month. Learn more about “Breastie Boxes” on the website.