FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Metals is teaming up with a NASA research center to advance technology that could support missions to the moon.

Shape memory alloy tire (Courtesy of NASA)

Fort Wayne Metals said in a release the local manufacturer is working with NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland to advance shape memory alloy material technology. The goal is to create rover tires that could support NASA’s Artemis exploration efforts on the moon.

The release said the two organizations have worked together in the past on Nitinol materials, including for the prototype spring tires of Mars rovers. Nitinol, a shape memory alloy, can tolerate many temperatures and conditions with its ability to undergo deformation and return to its original shape, the release explained.

Nitinol materials have proven they enhance our ability to build innovative, durable tires for

Mars, but the moon presents an entirely different set of challenges. We will need to take what we’ve learned developing advanced shape memory alloy tires for Martian conditions and adjust our approach to ensure these materials can support human and robotic exploration of the moon’s South Pole.” Dr. Santo Padula, materials research engineer at NASA Glenn Research Center

Engineers are experimenting with Nitinol materials to adapt to those challenges, including harsh conditions on the moon, and allow rovers to successfully explore uncharted regions of the moon.

As a leader in shape memory and superelastic technology development, Fort Wayne Metals

will apply its materials knowledge and processing capabilities along with NASA to explore shape

memory alloys capable of meeting the performance requirements for a lunar mission. Drew Forbes, Senior Engineer in Research and Development at Fort Wayne Metals

According to the release, Fort Wayne Metals expects to produce Nitinol materials by 2026 for use by future lunar rover providers.