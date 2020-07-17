Fort Wayne Metals looks for a more diverse workforce via city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Metal is expanding to the city’s southeast side in hopes of changing their workforce and the community for the better.

Fort Wayne Metals is currently renovating a building at 6901 S. Hanna St that formerly housed Mr. Wiggs department store building but more recently served a flea market and then the Fort Wayne Christian Center. The company is turning the space into a production facility with an emphasis on training new workers. CEO Scott Glaze said they have been wanting a more diverse workforce for some time now but said despite being less than five miles away from the Hanna St. location, the southeast side has a workforce they have not been able to tap into because of several logistical issues.

“Because there aren’t a lot of businesses in the area, it’s very hard for them to find jobs, especially using public transportation because of a lot of them don’t have cars and they’re not able to get around,” said Glaze.

These issues were brought to his attention by Bridge of Grace Founder and CEO Javier Mondragon, who has been working to revitalize the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood just north of the facility.

Mondragon explained the need for well-paying jobs that bring up the economy in the area that are also entry-level jobs that feel attainable to the community.

“It’s not lowering the standards, but it’s giving them an opportunity to grow with the company,” said Mondragon. “That’s going to create that success that you’re talking about because if you give them just an entry-level job but you help them and train them to grow, that’s what is going to help them succeed.”

According to Glaze, the location was chosen in part because of its proximity to a bus stop at Tamera Senior Villas. They are also looking to make the process easier for applicants by focusing a large part of the facility on training workers because many of the positions opening up will be entry-level. With that, the company is also exploring how they can better work with new employees as well, including finding a way to pay people for their work sooner.

“We’re looking at ways we can be more flexible with employees,” said Glaze. “In some cases, we pay maybe daily. We’re not sure exactly how all of that, that will manifest itself but different training methods, different testing methods.”

With the expansion also comes the potential for Fort Wayne Metals to continue growing the location in the future. Fort Wayne Metals have been in operation since 1970 and said they have grown their company over the last 30 years from just 35 workers in 1985 to over 1,100 workers in 2020 between northeast Indiana, Ohio, and Ireland. They typically see between five percent and 15 percent growth each year and have expanded several times. Glaze also said they have no plans to shut down any of their facilities. In the long term, he hopes to turn the Hanna St. facility into their main training center for employees in Indiana.

“The idea of this project is to act as a funnel to bring people in,” said Glaze. “We’re setting it up so that we have more emphasis on training so we don’t have to have the same skill level. We can train them as they come in here. Once they get to a certain level, they can go into other ones of our plants. Hopefully, by that time, they can have their own transportation or we’ll figure something out at that point to get them there.”

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who represents District 6, hopes that this leads the way for other businesses to expand in the area.

“It’s also taking a building that had been dilapidated, as I said, and renovating it into a new space, which then says, hey, there’s area around me that also invites other developers, other business owners, other people who want to expand their current facilities,” said Tucker. “I’m hoping that for us the movement and the expansion of Fort Wayne Metals into this area will do the same for us that the ball diamond did for downtown Fort Wayne. I’m hoping that this will be the catapult that we need to welcome businesses into our community.”

At their current rate, Fort Wayne Metals plans to begin moving equipment into the building in August and be fully operational by the end of the year.

The video in this story was updated to give the correct pronunciation of CEO Scott Glaze’s name.