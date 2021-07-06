Fort Wayne Mayor’s office seeking applicants for Youth Engagement Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry is inviting local high school to let their voice be heard with the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council.

The Council’s vision is to be a service learning group comprised of youth members. Members provide a voice for the youth community in Fort Wayne by engaging peers, creating innovative solutions and working on projects. Participants can also expect panel discussions, guest speakers and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applicants must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore – senior for the 2021-22 school year.

How to apply: