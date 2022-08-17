FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”

The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.

“The walks are an example of Mayor Henry’s commitment to engagement, innovation and performance,” the city said.

On Wednesday, Henry visited:

Saisaki

Hoppy Gnome

Centier Bank

Insomnia Cookies

Big Apple Pizza

Jimmy John’s

Poptique

Hampton Inn

Conjure Coffee at the Conservatory

Here are some photos from the walk: