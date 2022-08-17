FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”
The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.
“The walks are an example of Mayor Henry’s commitment to engagement, innovation and performance,” the city said.
On Wednesday, Henry visited:
- Saisaki
- Hoppy Gnome
- Centier Bank
- Insomnia Cookies
- Big Apple Pizza
- Jimmy John’s
- Poptique
- Hampton Inn
- Conjure Coffee at the Conservatory
Here are some photos from the walk:
