Fort Wayne mayor to focus on ‘moving forward together’ in 2020 State of the City address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver his 2020 State of the City address at noon Wednesday.

Henry will give the speech at noon at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending should arrive by 11:45 a.m.

The city of Fort Wayne said Henry will highlight successes in 2019 and look ahead to plans for 2020. The theme for the address is “Moving Forward Together.”

WANE 15 will air the speech live on air and online at wane.com.